Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Intel Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,142,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,042,953. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Intel by 116.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,892,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $584,538,000 after buying an additional 9,614,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

