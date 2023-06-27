Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Decreased by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 3.9% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $359.16 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.41.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

