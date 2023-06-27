Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.5% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $357.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.41. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.