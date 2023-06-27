iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $98.14. 1,740,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,983,796. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average of $98.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

