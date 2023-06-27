iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 2.0% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned about 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $18,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.69. The stock had a trading volume of 289,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,068. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.13. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $100.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2693 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

