iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Trimmed by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,468 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enzi Wealth lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.49.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

