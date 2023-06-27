iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Lowered by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,773 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 437.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 560,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,273,000 after purchasing an additional 455,915 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $157.90. 158,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $161.48.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.