Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.33

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.33 and last traded at $56.23, with a volume of 6513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on JRONY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Cuts Dividend

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.8547 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

