Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.33

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.33 and last traded at $56.23, with a volume of 6513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on JRONY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Cuts Dividend
About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
