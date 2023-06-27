JMP Securities Cuts W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target to $80.00

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WPC. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.67.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $67.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.77. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

