John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Plans Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:JHMB)

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0654 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65. John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.88% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

