John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) to Issue $0.25 Dividend

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMMGet Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2466 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

NYSEARCA:JHMM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.87. 132,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $47.91. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $51.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,955,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,785,000 after purchasing an additional 135,939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,000 after purchasing an additional 282,975 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 470,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 806.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 153,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 123,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

