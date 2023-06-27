John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI) Plans $0.17 Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1664 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHPI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,717. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $23.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHPI. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (JHPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by primarily investing in preferred securities in the US market. JHPI was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

