John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Announces Dividend of $0.35

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, July 20th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of WLY traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 549,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,739. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.10 and a beta of 1.03. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $526.13 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

In related news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $167,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth approximately $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,812,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,620,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,818,000 after buying an additional 111,954 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 950,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,069,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Further Reading

