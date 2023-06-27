Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Reduced by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.7 %

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.44. The stock had a trading volume of 719,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,888. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.63%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

