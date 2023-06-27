Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,987 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.28.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

