Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.46 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Joystick has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $3.46 million and $7,355.43 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00019182 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013821 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,712.05 or 1.00097653 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.01764139 USD and is down -6.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,352.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

