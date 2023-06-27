JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BA. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,146 ($14.57) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.35) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($12.97) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.99) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,030.86 ($13.11).

Shares of BA traded down GBX 19.40 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 918.40 ($11.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,169,018 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 976.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 922.49. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 702.20 ($8.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,037 ($13.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,836.80, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.58.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

