JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

