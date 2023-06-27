JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Derbend Asset Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 215,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 183.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 50,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

