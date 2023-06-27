JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4,633.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 802,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 785,583 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,847,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $24,949,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $17,012,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 587,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,965,000 after buying an additional 305,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.14. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $49.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

