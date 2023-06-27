JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

