Kava Price Reaches $0.98 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00003191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $583.12 million and $57.11 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00043155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 595,638,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 595,630,714 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.