Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Stock Position Lessened by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 260,858 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,970,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,667,000 after purchasing an additional 253,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,696,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 233,579 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 225,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 676,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 193,231 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,329. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $9.66.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker bought 10,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,417.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

