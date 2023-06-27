KCS Wealth Advisory Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $256.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.48 and a 200-day moving average of $249.48. The company has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.78.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

