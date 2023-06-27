Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.15 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.15 ($0.05). 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 248,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.20 ($0.05).

Keras Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.44. The company has a market cap of £3.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Keras Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 19,903 hectares in northern Togo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keras Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keras Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.