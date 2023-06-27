Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Knorr-Bremse Price Performance

Knorr-Bremse stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. Knorr-Bremse has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51.

Knorr-Bremse Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking, entrance, and HVAC systems; power electrics; train control and management systems and control technology; electromechanical components and electrical traction equipment for light rail vehicles; stationary systems; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, automatic coupling systems; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; and wiper and wash systems for mass transit and long-distance rail vehicles.

