Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Korn Ferry also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.84-1.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

