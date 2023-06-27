Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Korn Ferry also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.84-1.00 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
