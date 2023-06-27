Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.67. 79,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,228. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,697 shares of company stock worth $2,137,850 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LH. Mizuho reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

