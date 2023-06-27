Lai Wang Sells 1,108 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) insider Lai Wang sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $201,567.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lai Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BeiGene alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Lai Wang sold 1,325 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $254,956.50.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Lai Wang sold 462 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.74, for a total value of $103,829.88.

BeiGene Price Performance

BeiGene stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.29. 308,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,570. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.20. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth $962,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at $1,104,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth $1,373,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,156,000. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BGNE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.16.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.