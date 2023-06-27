Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.9 %

Lam Research stock opened at $620.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $571.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $644.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.21%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.