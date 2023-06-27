Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1369 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Large Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RNLC stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.94. 301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295. Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Large Cap US Equity Select ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNLC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $963,000.

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US equities. RNLC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

