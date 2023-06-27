Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Price Performance

Shares of LEJU opened at $3.38 on Friday. Leju has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

About Leju

(Get Rating)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

