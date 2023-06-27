Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDP opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

