Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.35 million, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.49. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Insider Activity at Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,924,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,354,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,126,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $900,150 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

