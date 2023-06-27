LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

LiqTech International Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the first quarter worth about $92,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000.

(Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.