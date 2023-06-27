LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Performance
Shares of LIQT stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
