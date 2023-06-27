Lisk Price Hits $0.83 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00002701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $117.32 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000243 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002108 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000899 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,826,210 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

