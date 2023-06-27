Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.32

Shares of Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.32 and last traded at $26.32, with a volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.
Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc in October 2019.
