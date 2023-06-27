Livent (NYSE:LTHM) PT Lowered to $33.50 at HSBC

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HSBC from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CICC Research raised shares of Livent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Livent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. Livent has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Livent will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Livent by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Livent by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 32,698 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

