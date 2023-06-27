Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFTGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Performance

LFT stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Lument Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.90.

Institutional Trading of Lument Finance Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,612,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 81,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,363,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

