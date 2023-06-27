Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Performance

LFT stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Lument Finance Trust

Separately, TheStreet cut Lument Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,612,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 81,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,363,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

