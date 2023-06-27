LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on July 17th

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

LXP Industrial Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. LXP Industrial Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 5,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.4%.

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. 606,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.81. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LXP shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

