Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Trading Up 3.7%

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Rating) shares were up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.79 and last traded at C$6.65. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.41.

Madison Pacific Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.58.

Get Madison Pacific Properties alerts:

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.46 million for the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 120.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.