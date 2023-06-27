MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $11.02 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.17.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 57,673 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,905,000 after buying an additional 34,818 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,930,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,795,000 after purchasing an additional 46,326 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,378,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

