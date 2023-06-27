MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.17. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

