Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

MX stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $462.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

