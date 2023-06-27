Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance
MX stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $462.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.95.
Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Magnachip Semiconductor
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
