Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $21.77 million and $24,263.97 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000605 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $32,483.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

