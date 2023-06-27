Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Raised by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

NYSE MA traded up $3.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $376.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.16. The firm has a market cap of $361.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

