Mechanics Bank (MCHB) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Mechanics Bank (OTC:MCHB – Get Rating) is one of 273 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Mechanics Bank to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mechanics Bank and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Mechanics Bank alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mechanics Bank N/A N/A 15.48 Mechanics Bank Competitors $1.95 billion $504.09 million 261.29

Mechanics Bank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mechanics Bank. Mechanics Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Profitability

Mechanics Bank pays an annual dividend of $300.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Mechanics Bank pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.1% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Mechanics Bank lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

This table compares Mechanics Bank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mechanics Bank N/A N/A N/A Mechanics Bank Competitors 33.42% 10.37% 0.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Mechanics Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mechanics Bank and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mechanics Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Mechanics Bank Competitors 1028 3012 2964 8 2.28

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 316.75%. Given Mechanics Bank’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mechanics Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Mechanics Bank peers beat Mechanics Bank on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Mechanics Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mechanics Bank provides various financial services for individuals, families, small businesses, municipalities, and non-profits in communities in Greater San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, and San Diego areas and throughout the Central Valley in California. The company offers checking and savings accounts. It also provides home and auto loans; term loans and lines of credit, multi-family lending, commercial real estate loans, owner-occupied real estate loans, equipment financing, and trade services and letters of credit; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards; payable and receivable solutions, fraud prevention, and cash management services; merchant and payroll services, paycheck protection program solutions, and workplace benefit plans; foreign currency, cashier's checks, wire transfers, overdraft, deposit and treasury, trust and estate, investment and asset management, retirement planning, and wealth management services; and online and mobile banking services. Mechanics Bank was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Mechanics Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechanics Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.