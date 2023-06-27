Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 565,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 411,057 shares.The stock last traded at $32.83 and had previously closed at $31.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MRCY. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mercury Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $263.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

