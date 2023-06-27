Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Metso Trading Up 5.2 %

MXCYY opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Metso has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78.

About Metso

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

