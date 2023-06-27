Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,298 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.4% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Micron Technology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2,894.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock remained flat at $65.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,610,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,341,896. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.21.

Insider Activity

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

